ZURICH — FIFA has fined Egypt’s soccer federation 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,000) for playing a World Cup warmup game during a prohibited period.

No international friendlies were allowed from May 21-27 which was a mandatory rest week for World Cup players.

FIFA says the mandatory rest week was “in order to protect players before the final competition.”

On May 25, Egypt played Kuwait and drew 1-1 in Kuwait City.

Mohamed Salah did not play for Egypt as he was in Kiev, Ukraine, with Liverpool preparing for the Champions League final against Real Madrid the following day. The Champions League final is exempted from the FIFA rule.

