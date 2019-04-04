ZURICH — FIFA rankings for April (last month’s rankings in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (5)

5. Croatia (4)

6. Uruguay (7)

7. Portugal (6)

8. Switzerland (8)

9. Spain (9)

10. Denmark (10)

11. Argentina (11)

12. Colombia (12)

13. Germany (16)

14. Sweden (14)

15. Chile (13)

16. Netherlands (14)

17. Italy (18)

18. Mexico (17)

19. Wales (19)

20. Poland (20)

