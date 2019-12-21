“Given the need to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround, the owners and management decided that a change of coach was the best option.”

Montella returned to Fiorentina for his second spell in charge in April but has lost 13 of his 24 Serie A matches.

It is the eighth coaching change in the Italian top flight this season.

