MILAN — Fiorentina has signed Croatia winger Marko Pjaca on loan from Juventus, with an option to buy.

Juventus announced in a statement on Tuesday that Fiorentina has paid 2 million euros ($2.3 million) for the loan and will pay 20 million euros ($23.2 million) if it decides to buy Pjaca at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Pjaca was part of the Croatia team which reached the World Cup final in Russia last month and he came on as a substitute in that 4-2 defeat to France.

Juventus signed Pjaca from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 but he spent last season on loan at Schalke.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.