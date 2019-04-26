Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino applauds to supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Rui Vieira/Associated Press)

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool has an injury worry over Roberto Firmino ahead of its Champions League semifinal match against Barcelona.

The Brazil striker sustained a muscle injury in training on Thursday and was ruled out of the Premier League game against Huddersfield on Friday.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Firmino’s injury was “not a big thing” but it is a concern five days before the first leg against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.