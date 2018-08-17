BERLIN — Five-time German Cup winner Schalke reached the second round of the competition with a hard-fought 2-0 win at fourth-tier side Schweinfurt on Friday.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb scored a penalty midway through the first half after Schweinfurt defender Philip Messingschlager was adjudged to have brought down Amine Harit.

The home side held out until an own goal from Adam Jabiri with 15 minutes left ensured the Bundesliga side went through - and ended Schweinfurt’s 15-game unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, third-division Wehen Wiesbaden beat second-division St. Pauli 3-2 with two goals in extra time, and second-division Darmstadt won 1-0 at league rival Magdeburg.

In Saturday’s games, defending champion Eintracht Frankfurt visits Ulm and beaten finalist Bayern Munich travels to play fourth-tier Drochtersen/Assel.

