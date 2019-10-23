Gabriel Barbosa scored in the 46th and 56th minutes. Pablo Mari added the fourth in the 67th minute and Rodrigo Caio finished the scoring in the 70th.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Porto Alegre earlier in October.

Flamengo seeks its second title in the tournament. The first came in 1981 with Zico as the team’s main player.

The Brazilians will face River at Santiago’s Estadio Nacional on Nov. 23 in the first single-match final of the South American tournament.

