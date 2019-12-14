SHEFFIELD, England — John Fleck scored twice as Sheffield United climbed provisionally into fifth place in the Premier League by beating fellow promoted side Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday.

After an uneventful first half, Fleck put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute by steering home an assist by John Lundstram. Fleck added the second by finishing off a move he started himself in the 73rd, getting on the end of a flick by David McGoldrick and drilling the ball confidently past Tom Heaton.