Villa had a chance to get back in the game after VAR awarded a penalty for handball by John Egan, but Jack Grealish belted the resulting spot kick against the crossbar.
Sheffield leapfrogged Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham into fifth place in the standings, although all three of those teams have a chance to overtake Chris Wilder’s side on Sunday.
Relegation-threatened Aston Villa has 15 points from 17 games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.