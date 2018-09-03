MADRID — Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has become the majority stakeholder in recently promoted Spanish club Valladolid.

Ronaldo says he hopes his soccer expertise will help the club be successful.

Valladolid is playing in Spain’s top division for the 41st time in its 90-year history. It last played in the top league in 2013-14.

Ronaldo, who played at Barcelona and Real Madrid during his career, won World Cups with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.

