MILAN — Former Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has officially joined Inter Milan as CEO for sport.

Inter ratified his appointment at a board meeting on Thursday, and Marotta announced the news in a video message on the club’s Twitter account.

The 61-year-old Marotta says: “From today I will be part of the great Inter. I’m very proud and I’m going to have the important role of CEO of the sports area.”

Juventus terminated Marotta’s contract as CEO and director general at the end of October.

Marotta’s market moves were an important part of Juve’s run of seven straight Serie A titles. He joined the Bianconeri from Sampdoria in 2010.

Inter has not won a trophy since the 2011 Italian Cup. That came a year after it won a historic treble of the Champions League, Serie A, and Italian Cup.

Marotta adds: “It’s certainly going to be an important chapter in my professional life, and I will have great responsibility but that doesn’t daunt me. It’s the start of a new chapter and it must be one marked by success.”

Inter was eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday after drawing at home with PSV Eindhoven 1-1 saw it finish third in its group.

It is 14 points behind Serie A leader Juventus.

