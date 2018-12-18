Former U.S. midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone is running to become vice president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Parlow Cone said in a statement Tuesday she wants to “positively impact the growth and advancement of our game across all demographics, at all levels and across all USSF programs.”

Parlow Cone scored 75 goals in 158 international appearances from 1995-2006, winning two Olympic gold medals and the 1999 Women’s World Cup. She was inducted this year into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Now 40, she coached the Portland Thorns for their initial season in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013. She is listed as a non-voting adviser to the USSF’s Athletics’ Council.

The vice president post has been vacant since Carlos Cordeiro was elevated to USSF president in February.

