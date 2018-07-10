France’s Samuel Umtiti celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal of the game during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in, St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — France advanced to the World Cup final for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 win over Belgium on Tuesday.

Samuel Umtiti scored the only goal with a header in the 51st minute.

France, the 1998 champion and 2006 runner-up, will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

