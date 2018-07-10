ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — France advanced to the World Cup final for the first time since 2006 with a 1-0 win over Belgium on Tuesday.
Samuel Umtiti scored the only goal with a header in the 51st minute.
France, the 1998 champion and 2006 runner-up, will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.
