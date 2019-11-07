“He’s been playing more and his physical condition is much better,” Deschamps said. “It’s a choice to call Benjamin back, it’s important given what he’s experienced with us. He’s doing everything he can to get back to his best.”

AD

Giroud’s tournament-leading 11 goals helped Chelsea win the Europa League last season and qualify for the Champions League. But he has hardly played in coach Frank Lampard’s youthful-looking Chelsea team this season.

AD

Giroud needs three more goals to join Michel Platini with 41 and tie for second place on France’s list of top scorers. France hosts Moldova at Stade de France next Thursday and is at Albania three days later.

France is in second place in Group H behind Turkey.

___

France:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (Real Madrid), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clément Lenglet (Barcelona), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea)

AD

Midfielders: N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Nabil Fekir (Real Betis), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD