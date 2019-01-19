France forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto, centre, vies for the ball with US forward Christen Press, left, and defender Becky Sauerbrunn during a women’s international friendly soccer match between France and United States at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, France, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Katoto scored once in France’s 3-1 victory. (David Vincent/Associated Press)

LE HAVRE, France — Kadidiatou Diani scored twice and France ended the U.S. national team’s 28-game unbeaten streak with a 3-1 victory Saturday.

The top-ranked United States had not lost since falling 1-0 to Australia in 2017, The Americans were 25-0-3 over the span.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto also scored for third-ranked France. It has won eight straight matches.

It was the first of 10 matches the United States will play before the World Cup. The Americans are the defending champions and could meet France again in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

France went up in the ninth minute on Diani’s goal off a cross from Delphine Cascarino. Diani socred again in the 57th minute to make it 2-0. The 23-year old plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Katoto, Diani’s PSG teammate, added a goal in the 78th minute.

Mallory Pugh scored for the United States in the final moments.

