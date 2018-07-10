French President Emmanuel Macron, right, clenches a fist as he stands beside King Philippe of Belgium prior to the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — France President Emmanuel Macron is attending the World Cup semifinal between France and Belgium at St. Petersburg Stadium.

Macron met with King Philippe of Belgium, who was with his wife Queen Mathilde, as they took their seats Tuesday shortly before kickoff.

Macron and King Philippe shook hands warmly and Macron patted the Belgian royal on the chest.

Macron is an avid soccer fan and supports southern French club Marseille.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.