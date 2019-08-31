COLUMBUS, Ohio — Przemyslaw Frankowski scored in stoppage time to help the Chicago Fire to a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Nikolic Nemanja, at the top of the 6-yard box, redirected a low cross by Aleksandar Katai and Frankowski side-netted a first-timer to tie it in the fourth minute of injury time.

Kenneth Kronholm had six saves for Chicago (8-12-10).

Pedro Santos took a pass near midfield, raced down the right flank and cut back to evade a defender before blasting a low left-footer inside the far post from well outside the box to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

Columbus (8-15-7) has just one loss since losing 1-0 to Orlando City on July 13. Eloy Room, a 30-year old who signed with the Crew on July 5, had five saves.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.