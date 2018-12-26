FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe runs for the ball during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Nantes at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. French media are joining in support of L’Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences. According to L’Equipe, PSG banned its journalists after the newspaper published a story this month hinting the club would be forced to sell star forward Neymar or Kylian Mbappe because of financial fair play rules. (Associated Press)

PARIS — French media are joining in support of L’Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences.

Several groups of journalists have signed a petition asking PSG to reinstate L’Equipe writers in the name of “press freedom.”

They said in a joint statement “the freedom of journalists to cover sports or political press conferences is not negotiable.”

According to L’Equipe, PSG banned its journalists after the newspaper published a story this month hinting the club would be forced to sell star forward Neymar or Kylian Mbappe because of financial fair play rules.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.