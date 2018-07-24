LONDON — Fulham signed goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas on a three-year deal on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Fabri arrived for an undisclosed fee.

He reunites with Jose Sambade Carreira, the Fulham goalkeeping coach with whom he worked at Deportivo La Coruna.

Fabri has also played for Real Valladolid, Recreativo Huelva, and Real Betis. He helped Besiktas win the Turkish Super League in 2017, and was named the league’s best goalkeeper for the last two years.

WEST BROM TAKE BARNES

West Bromwich Albion completed the season-long loan signing of midfielder Harvey Barnes from Leicester.

The 20-year-old Barnes signed a new four-year deal at Leicester and immediately moved to West Brom.

Barnes made his Leicester debut in the 2016 Champions League. He spent time on loan at MK Dons and Barnsley last season, which he finished with five appearances for Leicester.

