The Galaxy are 2-0-3 against LAFC, which joined MLS in 2018 and set the league record this season with 72 points by going 21-4-9 in the regular season.

In front of a frenzied crowd that filled up Allianz Field, the new-in-2019 stadium for the third-year MLS franchise, Minnesota had the fans roaring and groaning throughout the first half while owning the attack. Robin Lod had three prime chances, including a one-timer from the middle he sent sailing over the net.

All those missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Loons, when Ibrahimovic’s close-range shot was blocked by Michael Boxall, and Lletget knocked in the rebound in the 71st minute. Then in the 75th minute, dos Santos let one fly for the lower right corner that was out of a diving goalkeeper Vito Mannone’s reach.

The Loons were the only home team to lose in the first round.

