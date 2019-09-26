Nedum Onuoha scored for Real Salt Lake (14-13-5) in the 89th with a header 11 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Sebastian Saucedo.
Real Salt Lake outshot the Galaxy 18 to 11, with five shots on goal to three for Los Angeles.
Los Angeles drew four corner kicks, committed nine fouls and was given two yellow cards. Real Salt Lake drew seven corner kicks, committed seven fouls and was given one yellow card.
Both teams next play Sunday. Real Salt Lake hosts Houston, and Los Angeles hosts Vancouver.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
