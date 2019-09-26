SANDY, Utah — Cristian Pavón and Zlatan Ibrahimovic each scored a second-half goal and Los Angeles edged Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Wednesday night for the Galaxy’s first playoff berth since 2016.

Ibrahimovic has scored 28 goals this season, one behind Carlos Vela’s league-leading 29 for LAFC.

Pavon struck first for Los Angeles (16-13-3) in the 50th minute with a shot 17 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Ibrahimovic. Los Angeles went ahead 2-0 in the 80th on Ibrahimovic’s shot 13 yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Pavon.