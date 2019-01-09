CARSON, Calif. — New LA Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto has hired his twin brother as an assistant and kept predecessor Dominic Kinnear on staff.

Schelotto announced the hiring of Gustavo Barros Schelotto, Kinnear and Ariel Pereyra as assistant coaches Wednesday.

Kinnear finished last season as the Galaxy’s interim manager after the departure of Sigi Schmid. The Galaxy went 4-1-1 under Kinnear, who is the third-winningest coach in MLS history and a two-time MLS Cup champion as a head coach.

Kinnear is likely to play a significant role in the transition for Schelotto, who is returning to MLS after eight years as a player and coach in his native Argentina and Italy.

Gustavo Barros Schelotto was his brother’s assistant at Boca Juniors for the past three years.

