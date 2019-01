MOSCOW — A Russian state energy executive is set to take over as president of the country’s soccer federation.

The Russian Football Union says the only registered candidate for the position ahead of next month’s congress is Alexander Dyukov, who is chairman and CEO of Gazprom oil subsidiary Gazprom Neft.

Until last year, Dyukov was also president of Zenit St. Petersburg, the Russian club owned by Gazprom, overseeing a period of big spending and a UEFA Cup title in 2008.

The RFU presidency is vacant after Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko quit last month. Mutko was banned from the Olympics for life in 2017 in connection with widespread doping during his time as sports minister.

