ROME — Genoa took a step toward safety with a 3-1 win at relegation-threatened Empoli in Serie A on Monday.

Christian Kouame, Darko Lazovic and Antonio Sanabria scored for Genoa while Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a temporary equalizer for Empoli.

Genoa moved up to 13th place, nine points above the drop zone, while Empoli remained 17th, only three points above the bottom three.

It was Genoa’s second win in seven matches under new manager Cesare Prandelli, the former Italy coach.

Empoli has lost five of its last six games.

Genoa’s Antonio Sanabria celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Genoa at the Carlo Castellani stadium in Empoli, Italy, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Fabio Muzzi/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

