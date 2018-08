BERLIN — Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp returned to Eintracht Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, the last day of the Bundesliga’s transfer window.

The 28-year-old Trapp, who spent three seasons at PSG after joining from Frankfurt in 2015, is returning on loan for the season while Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow struggles with knee problems. Frankfurt had signed Ronnow in the offseason to replace the Bayer Leverkusen-bound Lukas Hradecky.

“We’ve been offered the chance to sign a goalkeeper who’s not only ready to play immediately but is also a big name with great leadership potential,” said Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Huebner, who signed Trapp six years ago from Kaiserslautern.

Trapp, who has three appearances for Germany, began well at PSG but was unable to establish himself as the club’s undisputed No. 1 against competition from Alphonse Areola. The arrival of Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus in the off-season further complicated his chances of playing for the French champions.

“I’m simply happy that it worked out,” Trapp said of his return.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin was expected to seal a switch to Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said Germany defender Jerome Boateng was staying at the club, and Wolfsburg was reportedly interested in signing Brazilian defensive midfielder Thiago Mendes from French club Lille.

