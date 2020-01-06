England won the game 4-2.

Hurst, whose three goals for England in the final made him a national hero, paid tribute to Tilkowski on Twitter on Monday.

“Terrific player for his club, Borussia Dortmund, and country and a very fine man,” Hurst wrote. “I very much enjoyed the time we spent together over the years.”

In addition to his 39 games for West Germany, Tilkowski won the German Cup in 1965 and Cup Winners’ Cup the following year with Dortmund. Beating Liverpool 2-1 in Glasgow in the Cup Winners’ Cup final in May 1966 made Dortmund the first German club to win a major European competition.

“With Hans Tilkowski, German football has lost a player who was also highly regarded internationally,” Dortmund president Reinhard Rauball said in a statement.

