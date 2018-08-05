Rangers manager Steven Gerrard looks on during their Scottish Premiership soccer match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Steven Gerrard was denied a win in his first Scottish league game as Rangers manager by an injury-time goal on Sunday. Aberdeen struck in the third minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw against Rangers on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership. (Jeff Holmes/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Steven Gerrard was denied a win in his first Scottish league game as Rangers manager by an injury-time goal on Sunday.

Aberdeen struck in the third minute of stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw against Rangers on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership.

Gerrard, the Liverpool midfield great, is in his first senior managerial role and has already led the Glasgow club through two qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

He looked set for a successful start in the league when his team recovered from having Alfredo Morelos sent off early on to take the lead through James Tavernier’s penalty.

“We were magnificent,” Gerrard said. “We were very good with 11 men, and even better with 10. Aberdeen had no idea against us. For 93 minutes, it was perfect.”

Celtic, the big rival of Rangers, began the defense of its league title with a 3-1 win over Livingston on Saturday.

