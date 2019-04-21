BARCELONA, Spain — Getafe regained control of the final Champions League berth in the Spanish league after Jorge Molina scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

Getafe leapfrogged Sevilla into fourth place, the last spot granting access to Europe’s top-tier club competition next season. Sevilla fell two points behind Getafe in fifth place with five rounds remaining.

Getafe and Sevilla both finished the match in Madrid with 10 men.

Sevilla helped the hosts by giving away two penalties for hand ball. Both penalties were granted after referee Mateu Lahoz consulted the video review.

Jaime Mata put Getafe ahead in the 35th minute, scoring from the spot following a handball by Franco Vazquez.

Molina doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time, when Sevilla’s Sergio Escudero was sent off with a second booking for using his arm to block a header in the area.

The 36-year-old Molina got his second goal in the 53rd. Mata dribbled before finding Molina arriving in the box to poke his leg around a defender and nudge the ball in.

Mata has 14 goals in the league this season, his first in the top flight. Molina has 13.

Also, 10-man Levante drew 2-2 with Espanyol at home.

