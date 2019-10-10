CHICAGO — Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, was among 21 players announced Thursday for the American roster for the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Reyna, who turns 17 on Nov. 13, has seven league starts this season for Borussia Dortmund’s Under-19 team. His father, now an executive with New York City in Major League Soccer, played for the U.S. at the 1989 Under-17 World Championship, as the tournament was then known.