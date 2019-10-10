The roster includes Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio, who made his Major League Soccer debut in July 28 and has four goals in 29 league appearances.
The U.S., coached by Raphael Wicky, plays Senegal on Oct. 27, Japan three days later, then closes Group D against the Netherlands on Nov. 2.
The roster:
Goalkeepers: Aaron Cervantes (Orange County), Damian Las (Fulham, England), Chituru Odunze (Leicester, England)
Defenders: Sebastian Anderson (Colorado), Adam Armour (North Carolina), George Bello (Atlanta), Nicolas Carrera (Dallas), Tayvon Gray (New York City), Kobe Hernandez-Foster (LA Galaxy), Joe Scally (New York City)
Midfielders: Maximilian Dietz (Freiburg, Germany), Ethan Dobbelaere (Seattle), Bryang Kayo (Orange County), Daniel Leyva (Seattle), Adam Saldana (LA Galaxy)
Forwards: Gianluca Busio (Kansas City), Andres Jasson (New York City), Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Seattle), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Griffin Yow (D.C.)
