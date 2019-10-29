Bochum defended well even after Bayern coach Niko Kovac brought on striker Robert Lewandowski at the break, then Philippe Coutinho and Müller midway through the second half.

But Gnabry equalized with a volley in the 83rd and Müller grabbed the winner in the 89th after Armel Bella Kotchap had been sent off the minute before. The 17-year-old Bochum defender had had an excellent game, but attempted to make up for a mistake by bringing down Müller, who would have been through on goal.

Lewandowski went without scoring for the first time in a competitive game for Bayern this season.

Fourth-tier side Saarbrücken scored late to upset Cologne 3-2, Union Berlin defeated Bundesliga rival Freiburg 3-1 away, Hoffenheim won 2-0 at third-division Duisburg, and Stuttgart needed extra time to beat second-division rival Hamburger SV 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke were among the sides playing later.

