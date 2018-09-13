BOGOTA, Colombia — A goalkeeper in the Colombian soccer league has been suspended for eight matches and fined $10,400 for making racist comments.

Rionegro goalkeeper Lucero Alvarez was sanctioned by the league on Wednesday. Once Caldas coach Huber Bodhert, with whom Alvarez traded insults, was suspended for two matches for offensive language.

They argued at the end of Rionegro’s 1-0 victory on Monday in the Colombia championship.

Referee Nolberto Ararat sent off both after the match.

Bodhert accused Alvarez of making racist comments, and swearing at player Johan Stiven Carbonero.

The referee wrote in his match report that Alvarez insulted Bodhert. Alvarez denied being racist.

