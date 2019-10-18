Osasuna*s best chance to tie came in the second half when Roberto Torres tried to surprise goalkeeper Rui Silva with a strike from near midfield. Silva made a fine save to keep a fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

“We are thrilled, it is very tough in this division to keep a clean sheet,” Silva said.

Granada has won six of nine games since earning promotion from the second division last season.

Osasuna, which also was promoted last season, is in 11th place.

Madrid visits Mallorca on Saturday, while Barcelona plays at Eibar.

