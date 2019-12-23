The federation said the “mafia-style” attack by “thugs (was) aimed at intimidating football officials.”

The head of the Athens referees association, Panagiotis Varouchas, told the AP he has repeatedly asked authorities for additional police protection for his members.

“They ignored us, so what happened was to be expected,” Varouchas said. “The referee has two young kids, so his family was a bit shaken up. We need better protection or the league won’t find referees for big matches.”

Professional Greek soccer has been troubled by violence for decades, with attacks on referees, arson attacks against fan associations, and street brawls between rival fans — with the incidents often triggered by controversial match decisions.

League organizers last year began using match officials from abroad to address frequent accusations of corruption and bias. VAR was introduced months later.

Olympiakos club owner Evangelos Marinakis blasted the decision not to award the goal, maintaining reforms in refereeing have failed to address bias in decision making. He described the bosses of major rival clubs as “manure” who were spoiling the Greek professional game.

Olympiakos, which has struggled to uphold its traditional dominance in recent years, leads the Greek league. But second-placed PAOK, a point behind the leader, hosts mid-table Atromitos later Monday.

Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece.

