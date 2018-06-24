Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala (33) celebrates a goal with forward Samuel Armenteros (99) and midfielder Diego Valeri (8) against Atlanta United in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. (Brett Davis/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Julian Gressel tied it in the 56th minute and Atlanta United held on for a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

A loose ball deflection off defender Larrys Mabiala bounced into Gressel’s path and he pounced on it with a right-footed volley. Atlanta (10-3-4) stayed atop the MLS standings and extended its unbeaten streak to five games.

Mabiala opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Samuel Armenteros was the first to get a touch with a left-footed stab on Diego Valeri’s free kick. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan blocked it out, but Mabiala headed home the rebound and Portland took the early lead.

The Timbers (6-3-5) extended their unbeaten run to nine.

