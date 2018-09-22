ATLANTA — Julian Gressel had a goal and an assist to help Atlanta United beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday night.

Gressel, who had five goals and nine assists as a rookie in 2017, has 14 assists this season, tied for second-most in MLS. The 24-year old chest-trapped an arcing cross from Miguel Almiron and, after one bounce, ripped a side-netter inside the far post to open the scoring in the 37th minute.

Hector Villalba blasted a left-footed half-volley, off a throw-in by Gressel, off the post and, after it ricocheted off the back of diving goalkeeper Nick Rimando, into the net in the 61st to make it 2-0.

Real Salt Lake (13-11-6), which had its four-game unbeaten streak —including three wins — snapped, had three chances in the final minutes: Atlanta’s Brad Guzan stopped shots from Albert Rusnak and Kyle Beckerman and Joao Plata narrowly missed a left-footer.

It was RSL’s second loss since July 14.

Atlanta United (19-5-6) has won five of its last six games has just one loss in its last 11.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.