A general view of the Camp Nou stadium prior of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. (Manu Fernandez/Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain — Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half penalty to help Atletico Madrid eke out a 1-0 win at home over Espanyol, lifting Diego Simeone’s team level on points with Barcelona atop the Spanish league on Saturday.

Griezmann fired in the spot kick in the 56th minute after Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion was fouled by Esteban Granero in the area.

Atletico is in second place on goal difference. Barcelona hosted Celta Vigo later Saturday.

Espanyol started well as Borja Iglesias drew two saves from goalkeeper Jan Oblak before Leo Baptistao hit the post in the 28th.

But Atletico then tightened up its defense and got the goal it needed from Griezmann.

Espanyol fell into 12th place after a sixth consecutive loss.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.