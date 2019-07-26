MEXICO CITY — Guatemala’s soccer federation says nine players have been denied travel visas to the United States for a youth tournament next month.

The federation says in a statement the boys turned in all required paperwork and showed up for their appointments at the embassy Friday before having their applications rejected.

The governing body adds that Guatemala will still compete in the CONCACAF Boys’ Under-15 Championship that begins Aug. 4 in Bradenton, Florida. But it will not be with the “players that the coach already had planned for and who have been practicing.” The other teams in the group are Suriname, Haiti and the United States.

The federation says it will inform CONCACAF, the regional soccer authority, and tournament organizers of the visa denial.

