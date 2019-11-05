Hakimi kick-started Dortmund’s comeback in the 51st minute, darting in from wide to a center-forward position to knock in a cross by Mario Götze.

Dortmund pulled level when Paco Alcácer came off the bench and used his first touch to intercept a throw-in and set up Julian Brandt to score.

More pace from Hakimi bagged the third. The full-back on loan from Real Madrid received a smart through-ball from Jadon Sancho and finished calmly for his fourth Champions League goal in as many games.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez and Matías Vecino had given Inter the lead in the first half.

Group F leader Barcelona drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague in the early game.

