GLASGOW, Scotland — Hampden Park will remain as the home of Scottish soccer.

The Scottish soccer association has been assessing whether the stadium in Glasgow or Murrayfield in Edinburgh, where the country’s international rugby games are played, should stage the national team’s major matches beyond 2020.

The federation says it will buy Hampden from its current owner, Queen’s Park, for 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) and “create a national stadium that will inspire the next generation of football fans.”

Hampden, which will host four matches at the European Championship in 2020, has staged three European Cup finals. It holds the European record attendance for an international match, with 149,415 spectators watching Scotland play England in 1937.

