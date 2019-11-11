Leverkusen did not say how long it expects Havertz to be sidelined.

Havertz is the second player to drop out for Germany’s squad after Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus pulled out with an ankle problem.

Several players were left out of the squad of coach Joachim Löw because of injuries, including Niklas Süle, Leroy Sané, Julian Draxler, Antonio Rüdiger, Thilo Kehrer, Marcel Halstenberg and goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Matthias Ginter, Leon Goretzka, Jonas Hector and Nico Schulz returned from injury.

Germany is tied with the Netherlands at the top of Group C.

