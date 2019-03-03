Chelsea’s Gonzalo Higuain, left, challenges for the ball with Fulham’s Joe Brian during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Chelsea at Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (Tim Ireland/Associated Press)

LONDON — Scott Parker’s first game as interim manager of Fulham ended in defeat after goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho gave his former side Chelsea a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea, with Kepa Arrizabalaga back in goal after being dropped in midweek following his refusal to be substituted in last Sunday’s League Cup final penalty shootout defeat by Manchester City, went ahead when Higuain converted a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta in the 20th minute at Craven Cottage.

Calum Chambers replied for second-from-bottom Fulham when he scored following a corner, but Jorginho restored sixth-place Chelsea’s lead in the 31st minute with his first goal from open play for the club.

Ryan Sessegnon thought he had earned Fulham a share of the points when he netted from close range near the end, only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

