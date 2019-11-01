Paderborn made two changes at the break but labored to break through with Hoffenheim content to defend its lead.

Paderborn, promoted after finishing second in the second division last season, looks set for a swift return with eight defeats from its opening 10 games.

Hoffenheim, which kicked off its winning run with a 2-1 away victory over defending champion Bayern Munich, moved to fifth ahead of the rest of the 10th round.

Alfred Schreuder’s side has won its last five games across all competitions.

