BERLIN — Hoffenheim has signed Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu from Swiss champion Young Boys.

The German club says the 23-year-old Nuhu has signed a five-year contract. It gave no details of the transfer fee.

Nuhu’s move guarantees him a place in the Champions League. Hoffenheim enters the group stage for its third-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, while Young Boys has to advance through the playoff round next month.

Hoffenheim’s sporting director Alexander Rosen describes Nuhu as a “strong tackler who has huge potential and immediately makes an impression due to his exceptional physique.”

