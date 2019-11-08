The Armenia forward scored with his first touch three minutes later, volleying the ball into the net off a lobbed pass from Sebastian Rudy.

Adamyan won a penalty deep in stoppage time when he was fouled by Dominick Drexler, and Jürgen Locadia scored from the resulting spot-kick.

Hoffenheim’s sixth straight win in all competitions lifts it to second, two points off leader Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne is 17th and in the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD