Southampton’s Nathan Redmond, left, celebrates scoring the first goal with team mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Huddersfield Town at St Mary’s stadium, Southampton, England. Sunday May 12, 2019 (Adam Davy/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Relegated Huddersfield avoided tying the record for most losses in a Premier League season by coming from behind to draw 1-1 at Southampton on the final day of the campaign on Sunday.

Nathan Redmond’s thunderous first-half strike left the last-place Terriers in danger of a 29th top-flight defeat to cap a miserable campaign.

However, a mistake from Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn allowed Alex Pritchard to equalize 10 minutes into the second period and earn Huddersfield its first point on the road in four months.

Huddersfield finished bottom by 10 points. Southampton ended in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone.

