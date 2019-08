Minnesota United forward Mason Toye, left, heads the ball next to Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Orlin Wagner/Associated Press)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Erik Hurtado scored his second goal of the season in the 88th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 Thursday night.

Hurtado ran past his defender to get to Johnny Russell’s through ball, took one touch to elude keeper Vito Mannone and tapped it into the empty net.

Kansas City (9-11-7) won its fourth straight home game in the series to keep its playoff hopes alive. Sporting KC is three points back of Portland and Dallas for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota (12-9-6) sits alone in second, 19 points behind Supporters’ Shield leader Los Angeles FC.

Tim Melia made five saves, including two in the 32nd minute, to get his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.