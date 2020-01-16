The signs were there in Ibrahimović’s first match back, when he came on as a substitute in a 0-0 draw against Sampdoria. He then scored one and had another disallowed in a 2-0 win at Cagliari.

Ibrahimović was an unused substitute in Wednesday’s Italian Cup victory over Spal but he was constantly giving advice to teammates and was also the first on his feet to applaud each of the goals in the 3-0 win.

AD

“Ibrahimović is a very important player for us and we brought him in also to give us this shake-up that we needed,” technical director Paolo Maldini said. “He is a leader, an important player. He is still good enough to play at the top level and he has shown that already.”

AD

Ibrahimović will be eager to score in front of his home fans when Milan hosts Udinese on Sunday with only one point separating the two sides.

And Milan coach Stefano Pioli has warned that there is still a lot more to come from the 38-year-old striker.

“We’ll see the real Ibrahimović after a few games,” Pioli said. “He wants to prove that he is still up to the challenge, working like this he will certainly do well for everyone.

AD

“He hadn’t played for a while but he is very helpful and positive to his teammates. He can’t do anything but improve.”

Ibrahimović is even winning around his detractors.

Fellow new signing Simon Kjær has played against Ibrahimović several times. The last time they met, in a Europa League match between Manchester United and Fenerbahce in 2016, Ibrahimović grabbed Kjær by the throat and the duo had to be separated by José Mourinho and a match official.

AD

Kjær later called Ibrahimović “arrogant.”

“Ibra is someone who gives you something extra, not just on the pitch but also mentally,” Kjær said on Thursday. “Ibrahimović and I have had our battles on the pitch but there are no problems. It’s a boost to all of us to have him in the group.

AD

“There’s no need for me or any other footballing person to say how good he is. Everyone knows that even at 38 years old, even not having the same physique he had 10 years ago, he can still make the difference.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports