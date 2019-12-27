Although he then moved to Paris Saint-Germain, and subsequently to Manchester United and the LA Galaxy, he always spoke fondly of his time with the Rossoneri and left the door open for a move back.

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,“ he said after rejoining. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen”.

Having also played for cross-city rival Inter Milan and Juventus, Ibrahimovic has been named the best player in Serie A three times and best foreign player five times.

The deal is subject to medical examination and Ibrahimovic will be in Milan on Jan. 2 to take it, before joining his teammates for his first training session.

His arrival will be a boost for seven-time European champion Milan, which is mired in 11th place — a humiliating 21 points behind leader Inter — and endured its heaviest league defeat in 21 years when it lost 5-0 at Atalanta on Sunday.

