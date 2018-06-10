CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 3-0 on Saturday night

Salt Lake City (7-6-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Ibrahimovic put away a header in the 61st minute to open the scoring. Goalkeeper Nick Rimando’s punch of a cross by Chris Pontius deflected directly to Ibrahimovic for the point-plank finish into an empty net. Moments earlier, Salt Lake City’s Justen Glad blocked what looked like a certain goal for the Galaxy, slipping behind a pair of L.A. players to deflect it at the goal line.

Ibrahimovic outdueled Glad at the top of the 6-yard box and side-netter a header off an entry by Servando Carrasco from 35-yards out to give the Galaxy (5-7-2) a 2-0 lead in the 67th.

Ola Kamara rolled a left-footer past Rimando from the top of the area to cap the scoring in the 77th minute.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.