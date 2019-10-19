Joaquín Correa also scored for Lazio, while Luis Muriel had a brace for Atalanta, which also got a goal from Alejandro “Papu” Gomez.

Third-place Atalanta, which extended its unbeaten run to six matches, moved within one point of Inter Milan, which visits Sassuolo on Sunday.

Lazio, which has won only one of its last four matches, is sixth.

In Europe this week, Atalanta visits Manchester City in the Champions League and Lazio plays at Celtic in the Europa League.

