Montreal Impact midfielder Saphir Taider, left, slides on his knees as he celebrates with teammate Ignacio Piatti (10) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes during the first half of an MLS soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Tony Avelar/Associated Press)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Saphir Taider punched home a well-placed cross from Zakaria Diallo in the 44th minute and the Montreal Impact opened the season with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Ignacio Piatti tied it at 1 for the Impact with a rocket in the 29th minute. Piatti took Taider’s short corner and weaved into a soft spot in the defense to get an opening for the close-range shot.

Magnus Eriksson gave the Earthquakes the lead in the 11th minute, turning on Valeri Qazaishvili’s pass and sending in a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

Coach Matias Almeyda made his Earthquakes debut.

